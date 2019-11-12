Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

HIG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $418,959.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,337 shares of company stock worth $3,720,785. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

