Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Down 6.7%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, 5,515,291 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,333,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Sunday. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $570.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.