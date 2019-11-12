Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.80

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.80 and last traded at C$26.46, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, Director Petros Christodoulou acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,400.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

