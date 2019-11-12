Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

GD stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,477. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.