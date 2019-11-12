Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $51.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.