Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of DNKN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 16,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,930. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $2,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

