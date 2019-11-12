Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 661,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

