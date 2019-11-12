Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

GCBC opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.80%.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Gibson purchased 1,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $45,648. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

