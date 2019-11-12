Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $384,991.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $384,991.00 and $826.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00232385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.01519038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,199,118,167 coins and its circulating supply is 997,323,166 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

