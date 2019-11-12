Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 756,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 481,032 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

