Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,198. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,649,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,523,023 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $89,444,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

