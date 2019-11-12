Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 164,433 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 507,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

