Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 1,419,708 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,702,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.
