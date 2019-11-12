Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 1,419,708 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,702,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,747 shares during the period.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

