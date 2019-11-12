GLB PAYOUT INC/SH (OTCMKTS:GOHE) Trading Down 21.1%

GLB PAYOUT INC/SH (OTCMKTS:GOHE)’s stock price fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 183,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 82,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About GLB PAYOUT INC/SH (OTCMKTS:GOHE)

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

