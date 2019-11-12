Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,682 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

