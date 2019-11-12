GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells $30,910.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 3,208 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $18,863.04.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

