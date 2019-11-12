GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GDS accounts for about 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GDS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,213,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 106,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after buying an additional 1,220,022 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in GDS by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 468,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 174,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 470,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

