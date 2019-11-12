GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE GDI opened at C$31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$17.95 and a 52-week high of C$32.23.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.