Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.41. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

