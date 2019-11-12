Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 2,799 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock accounts for about 3.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. 12,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,209,000. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

