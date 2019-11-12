G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GTHX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,899. The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 530,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

