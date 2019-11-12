FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 393.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,512. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

