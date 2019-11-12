FY2019 EPS Estimates for TherapeuticsMD Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $734.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.65. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 708,650 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 202,387 shares of company stock worth $604,489. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

