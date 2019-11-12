FY2019 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut by Analyst

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNBR. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NNBR opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. NN has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.