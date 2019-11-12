FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Square in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Square’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Square from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

SQ opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,189.50, a PEG ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 77,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Square by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

