FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.27.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$135.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$134.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.03. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$139.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

