FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.32.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 117.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 128,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

