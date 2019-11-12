Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $51,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,303,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,099,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $286.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.