FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08, 1,451,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 605,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTSI. Citigroup lowered their target price on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 284.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $455,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

