Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 511,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

