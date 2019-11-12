Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after acquiring an additional 162,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,266,000 after buying an additional 75,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.46. 734,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

