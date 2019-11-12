Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 10,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,400 shares of company stock worth $908,431. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

