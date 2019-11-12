Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to $59.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $57.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

FTS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.14. Fortis has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $162,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

