Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Trading Up 4%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.81, approximately 53,514 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 734,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $116,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,215 shares of company stock worth $7,281,150. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.