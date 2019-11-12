Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.85. 25,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,927. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $190.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20.

