Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 30,004 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.1% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 3,548,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,597. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.73%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 46,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 529,611 shares of company stock worth $4,281,527 and sold 16,299,557 shares worth $558,804,845. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

