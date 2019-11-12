Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 125 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Biogen by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Biogen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2,056.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.40. 1,860,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,897. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

