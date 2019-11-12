Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Short Interest Update

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FLDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,677. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. Fluidigm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $3,116,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 208,982 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fluidigm by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,902,000 after buying an additional 2,293,024 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fluidigm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

