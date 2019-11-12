Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Given Hold Rating at DA Davidson

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLO. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

FLO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

