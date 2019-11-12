Flowchain Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $166,463.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00029975 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.27 or 0.07378112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.