First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,085. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

