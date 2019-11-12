First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Shares of AG opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.