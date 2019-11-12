First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

