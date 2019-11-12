Financial Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zillow Group does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.95% -7.30% -5.25% Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Emerald Expositions Events 1 3 0 0 1.75

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Emerald Expositions Events’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 5.82 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -144.46 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.83 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.35

Emerald Expositions Events has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald Expositions Events, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

