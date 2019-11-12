Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FMO remained flat at $$7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 251,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.