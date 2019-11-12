Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $24.67 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, WazirX, BiKi and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.07426356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,915,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, BitAsset, IDEX, BiKi, KuCoin, BitMax, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, MXC, Coinsuper, Dcoin, Hotbit, Korbit, Coinall, WazirX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.