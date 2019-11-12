Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,907. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,609 shares of company stock worth $7,010,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.