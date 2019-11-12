Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 86,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $142.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $37,975.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy E. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,404.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the second quarter worth $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

