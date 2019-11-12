Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 8.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.25, 5,126,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,894,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 146.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 92.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

