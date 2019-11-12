Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $368.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $336.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total value of $5,774,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,472.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total transaction of $360,881.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,990.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,642 shares of company stock worth $37,758,966. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

